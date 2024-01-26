New York City declares social media an environmental toxin

New York City, on Wednesday, announced its decision to become the first city officially recognising social media as an environmental toxin through the issuance of an advisory.

According to reports, responding to the threat that social media poses to the mental well-being of young individuals, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released an advisory pinpointing uncontrolled access to and utilization of social media as a public health risk.

The department urged parents and caregivers to delay giving children access to a smartphone or social media until at least age 14, reports Axios

They also urged federal and state policymakers to expand on legislative proposals that protect youth from "predatory practices by social media companies."

Social media companies are increasingly being blamed for historically high rates of depression, suicidality and other mental health issues in youth, Axios's Tina Reed reports.

States and local governments, as a result, are increasingly pursuing legislation and legal action.

"We won't let Big Tech endanger our kids," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in his State of the City speech Wednesday.

The advisory urged all New Yorkers to "advocate to hold social media companies accountable and advance reform that protects youth from harmful and predatory practices."