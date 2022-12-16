New trove of Kennedy assassination files made public

A new trove of files related to the November 1963 assassination of US president John F Kennedy was released on Thursday, but the White House held some documents back, citing national security concerns.

The National Archives said a total of 12,879 documents had been made public in the latest release.

It said that 97 percent of the records, which total approximately five million pages, held by the archives have been released.

President Joe Biden said in a memorandum that a "limited" number of documents will continue to be held back.

"Temporary continued postponement of public disclosure of such information is necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations," Biden said.