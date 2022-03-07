NATO is looking at more permanent deployment in the Baltics, says Blinken

07 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
NATO is looking at more permanent deployment in the Baltics, says Blinken

He reiterated the US and allies’ commitment to NATO's Article 5, which deems an attack on one country is an attack on all

NATO flag is seen during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Silver Arrow in Adazi, Latvia October 5, 2019. Photo :Reuters
NATO is looking at further expanding its presence in Eastern Europe with more permanent positions being considered in the Baltic countries, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday.

"We're continuing to do that now including with the deployment of additional forces, including American forces here to Lithuania, F-35 fighters, various pieces of important equipment, all of which is being deployed here (and) deployed to the other states in the Baltics," Blinken said at a news conference in the Lithuanian capital city Vilnius, reports CNN.

Speaking alongside Lithuanian Foreign Minister Garbrielius Landsbergis, Blinken continued: "At the same time, we're continuously reviewing within NATO our defense posture, including looking at questions of extending the deployment of forces, looking at questions of more permanent deployments.

"All of that is under regular review and we're engaged with NATO allies in doing just that."

He reiterated the US and allies' commitment to NATO's Article 5, which deems an attack on one country is an attack on all.

"If there is any aggression anywhere, on NATO territory on NATO countries, we the United States, all of our allies and partners will take action to defend every inch of NATO territory. It's as clear and direct as that," he said.

