Nasdaq futures slide 2% as higher yields pressure growth stocks

USA

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Nasdaq futures slide 2% as higher yields pressure growth stocks

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 05:24 pm
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Summary

  • Futures off: Dow 1.36%, S&P 1.64%, Nasdaq 1.98%

US stock index futures slid on Monday as rising US Treasury yields weighed on growth stocks amid prospects of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with fears of a sharp economic slowdown in China also dampening the sentiment.

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index tumbled about 2%. Megacap stocks Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Apple Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms and Tesla Inc fell between 1.9% and 3.2% in premarket trading.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.19%, its highest level since November 2018, as data last week underscored strength in the US economy and investors bet on bigger rate hikes by the Fed to curb surging inflation.

Most traders expect the US central bank to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its June meeting, after increasing it by 50 basis points this month. IRPR

Technology-focused growth stocks have faced the brunt of the selloff this year, as their returns and valuations are discounted more deeply when yields rise.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its lowest close since 2020 on Friday, notching a fifth straight weekly loss, its longest losing streak since the fourth quarter of 2012.

The S&P 500 growth index has dropped nearly 21% year-to-date, compared to a 13.5% fall in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Globally, stocks tumbled and oil prices fell on Monday, sparked by weak China data and a tightened Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai that deepened investors' fears that the global economy is headed for a slowdown. 

At 06:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 446 points, or 1.36%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 67.75 points, or 1.64%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 251.75 points, or 1.98%.

Meanwhile, focus will be on US inflation data and a slew of Fed speakers appearances this week as investors seek clues on the path of interest rates.

Morgan Stanley fell 2.2% to lead declines among the big banks.

World+Biz

Nasdaq / Nasdaq index

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

3h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

4h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

4h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

2h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

4h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

21h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play