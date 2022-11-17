NASAMS air defense system have 100% success rate in Ukraine

USA

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:06 am

Related News

NASAMS air defense system have 100% success rate in Ukraine

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:06 am
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a news briefing after participating a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a news briefing after participating a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US-provided NASAMS air defense systems have had a 100% success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as NATO said an errant Ukrainian air defense interceptor was likely the cause of an explosion in Poland on Tuesday.

Austin, speaking at the start of a routine virtual meeting of dozens of defense ministers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said the United States would work with Poland to gather more information on the explosion, but he did not assign blame.

World+Biz / Europe

NASAMS / Ukraine / Pentagon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The putrid smell is overwhelming, and discoloured polybags are abundant. But behind the wall of waste is the Shib Bari Pukur, which used to be a 9.5 decimal pond. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Mountains of waste overwhelm Gazipur city’s centuries-old ponds

1h | Panorama
UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

12h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

13h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday