NASAMS air defense system have 100% success rate in Ukraine

US-provided NASAMS air defense systems have had a 100% success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as NATO said an errant Ukrainian air defense interceptor was likely the cause of an explosion in Poland on Tuesday.

Austin, speaking at the start of a routine virtual meeting of dozens of defense ministers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said the United States would work with Poland to gather more information on the explosion, but he did not assign blame.