Musk targets US Covid response lead Fauci in viral tweet

USA

BSS/AFP
12 December, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Musk targets US Covid response lead Fauci in viral tweet

BSS/AFP
12 December, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:32 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk on Sunday targeted America's outgoing top infectious disease official and key advisor of the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, in a viral tweet that sparked backlash.

"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the billionaire Twitter CEO said, alluding to the practice of indicating gender pronouns after one's name as well as the right-wing campaign to charge Fauci with crimes related to his involvement in US Covid policies.

Musk also posted a meme showing Fauci telling US President Joe Biden, "Just one more lockdown, my king..." -- in apparent criticism of the Covid mitigation measure Musk has repeatedly slammed but has not been deployed in the country for over a year.

Early in the pandemic, Musk tweeted that concern over the virus was "dumb" and since taking over Twitter has removed its policy targeting Covid misinformation.

Musk's tweet quickly went viral, receiving over 800,000 likes within some 11 hours but also sparking swift criticism.

Vaccine scientist and author Peter Hotez called on Musk to delete the tweet, saying, "200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation."

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar praised how Fauci "calmly guided our country through crisis" and addressed Musk, saying: "Could you just leave a good man alone in your seemingly endless quest for attention?"

But Musk received praise from right-wing corners.

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been removed from Twitter over Covid misinformation but whose account was reinstated under Musk's leadership, tweeted: "I affirm your pronouns Elon."

Republican lawmakers have pledged to grill Fauci when they take control of the House of Representatives in January, after locking horns repeatedly with the top immunologist over Covid vaccines, mask mandates and other pandemic-related issues.

Fauci, 81, is due to step down this month from his roles in government as Biden's chief medical advisor, as well as director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which he has headed since 1984.

In what was likely his final White House appearance in November, Fauci slammed the proliferation of bad health advice online and said the most difficult thing he had to deal with while helming America's fight against Covid was the country's polarization along political lines.

World+Biz

Elon Musk / Anthony Fauci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to Jobike?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

13h | TBS Career
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

13h | TBS Science
How football did not come home

How football did not come home

13h | TBS SPORTS
how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

14h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis