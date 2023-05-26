Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

USA

BSS/AFP
26 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

BSS/AFP
26 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 09:49 am
A key piece of the congressional committee’s narrative is that the chain of responsibility - for the 6 Jan. US Capitol riots - leads all the way to Trump. Photo: Reuters
A key piece of the congressional committee’s narrative is that the chain of responsibility - for the 6 Jan. US Capitol riots - leads all the way to Trump. Photo: Reuters

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was dealt an 18 year prison sentence Thursday for seditious conspiracy in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, the toughest penalty given yet over the 6 January assault.

"Seditious conspiracy is among the most serious crimes an American can commit," said Judge Amit Mehta in pronouncing the sentence.

"You present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country," Mehta told Rhodes, who led the Oath Keepers and organized their participation, with a stockpile of arms, in the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

"You are smart, charismatic and compelling and that is frankly what makes you dangerous," Mehta said -- rejecting Rhodes' claim that he was a "political prisoner."

The sentence fell short of the 25 years the government had sought, although Mehta accepted the argument that the Oath Keepers' plan to violently block Joe Biden from becoming president amounted to terrorism.

Just ahead of the sentence, Rhodes, wearing an eye patch and dressed in his orange prison jumpsuit, defiantly defended his group and their actions in support of Trump.

"I'm a political prisoner," he declared, comparing himself to the famed Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

"My only crime is opposing those destroying our country," he said.

World+Biz

US / Capitol Hill Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

1h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

23h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

15h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

18h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss