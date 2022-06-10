'Mike Pence deserves it': Trump's ire at VP a focus of US Capitol riot hearings

USA

Reuters
10 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

'Mike Pence deserves it': Trump's ire at VP a focus of US Capitol riot hearings

Reuters
10 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 07:38 pm
Vice President Mike Pence stands with US President Donald Trump as he gives a news conference at the White House in Washington, US, February 26, 2020/ Reuters
Vice President Mike Pence stands with US President Donald Trump as he gives a news conference at the White House in Washington, US, February 26, 2020/ Reuters

A congressional panel investigating last year's assault on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters presented evidence at its prime-time hearing that the former president posed a danger both to American democracy and his vice president, Mike Pence.

Representative Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the House of Representatives select committee probing the 6 Jan, 2021, attack, told the hearing on Thursday that Trump spoke approvingly of the mob's chants to "hang Mike Pence."

The Democratic-led committee is holding a series of six hearings this month to share findings of its nearly year-long investigation into the events on and before the day of the attack.

"You will hear that President Trump was yelling and, quote, 'really angry' at advisers who told him he needed to be doing something more" to quell the riot, Cheney told the hearing. "And, aware of the rioters' chants to 'hang Mike Pence,' the president responded with this sentiment: quote, 'Maybe our supporters have the right idea,' Mike Pence, quote, 'deserves it.'"

The congresswoman's father Dick Cheney served as US vice president from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush.

The Capitol attack was launched in a failed bid to stop members of Congress from formally certifying in a process overseen by Pence the Republican Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 election.

Normally a routine event, the certification became a focus for Trump, who saw it as a last-ditch chance to retain the presidency despite losing the election. His supporters flocked to Washington to rally with Trump, who had made repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

When thousands of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, they sent lawmakers, staff, journalists and Pence himself fleeing for their lives. The crowd did not just call for the vice president to be hanged, it erected a makeshift gallows outside the Capitol.

The committee played a video of Trump's remarks at the rally in which he urged supporters to march on the Capitol - the seat of Congress - and "fight like hell."

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to re-certify, and we become president - and you are the happiest people," Trump told the raucous crowd.

"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us - and if he doesn't that will be a sad day for our country," Trump added.

Cheney and Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chair, outlined plans for the remaining hearings. One will focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence to refuse to count electoral votes. Cheney played a video clip of Pence saying in remarks this past February: "President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election."

Other future hearings will feature testimony by Greg Jacob, Pence's former general counsel, about Trump's demands. Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, is also expected to testify.

"Witnesses in these hearings will explain how the former vice president, as well his staff, informed President Trump over and over again that what he was pressuring Mike Pence to do was illegal," Cheney said.

Short said in a deposition to the committee that Pence ultimately knew that his fidelity to the Constitution was his "first and foremost oath."

World+Biz

Mike Pence / Capitol hill riot / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The colours ooze out of the shop as they set up shop after dark. Bright lights and festively lit, hot pink LED light strips decorating the shop will enrapture you in a fiesta of brilliant colours and tantalising food smells. Photo: Noor-A -Alam

WaffleUp: Square is the new heart

9h | Food
Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

8h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Not enough to manage inflation, little for social safety

11h | Budget
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

1h | Videos
Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

3h | Videos
Will plant-based milk be popular in Bangladesh?

Will plant-based milk be popular in Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Disease identified, no appropriate medicine: CPD on budget

Disease identified, no appropriate medicine: CPD on budget

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble