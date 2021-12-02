Michigan teen charged with 1st-degree murder, held without bond in shooting spree

02 December, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 09:42 am

The shooting spree was the deadliest on US school property this year

Students pay their respects at a memorial at Oxford High School a day after the year&#039;s deadliest US school shooting which killed and injured several people, in Oxford, Michigan, US December 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Students pay their respects at a memorial at Oxford High School a day after the year's deadliest US school shooting which killed and injured several people, in Oxford, Michigan, US December 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters

A Michigan teenager was ordered held without bond on Wednesday after being charged with first-degree murder in the deadliest US school shooting of the year, which killed four students and wounded seven other people.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, was charged with a slew of criminal counts in Tuesday's shooting spree, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald said.

"I am absolutely sure after reviewing evidence that it isn't even a close call," she told a briefing. "It was absolutely premeditated."

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, Crumbley faces one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, she said.

The shooting spree was the deadliest on US school property this year, according to Education Week. It was the latest in a decades-long string of deadly American school shootings.

