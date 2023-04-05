Mexican president criticises Trump felony charges

USA

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:46 pm

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he does not agree with the criminal charges brought against former US President Donald Trump in the United States.

"Supposedly legal issues should not be used for electoral, political purposes," Lopez Obrador told a news conference. "That's why I don't agree with what they are doing to ex-President Trump."

Trump was charged on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic case over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Trump, the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges, pleaded not guilty.

Leftist populist Lopez Obrador compared Trump's case to the December ouster of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office and arrested after trying to dissolve congress.

"It should be the people who decide," said Lopez Obrador, who said he could not say whether Trump was guilty or not.

