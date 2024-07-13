Meta's removal of restrictions on Trump: What does it mean?

Meta Platforms announced it would lift restrictions on former president Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Photo: Collected

Meta's removal of restrictions on Donald Trump's accounts allows him to once again utilise Facebook and Instagram to communicate directly with his followers, mobilise supporters and funds, and influence public discourse.

Why did Meta take such a decision?

Meta's decision underscores its commitment to allowing political expression and ensuring that the American public can hear from presidential candidates without additional monitoring, analysts of Politico and Tech Xplore said.

On 13 July, Meta Platforms announced it would lift restrictions on former president Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Initially, Trump's accounts were suspended indefinitely following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots, during which he was accused of inciting violence and spreading misinformation about the election results.

Meta reinstated his accounts in early 2023 with heightened restrictions, which have now been removed as the election season approaches.

How will Trump benefit from this?

The reinstatement of Trump's social media accounts is likely to provide a substantial boost to his 2024 presidential campaign. It will allow him to engage with millions of followers and drive his political messaging.

With these platforms at his disposal again, Trump can boost his fundraising efforts, rally his base, and potentially regain the influential digital presence he had prior to the suspension, the analysts said.

Trump's candidacy strength

This development highlights the enduring influence and power of Trump's candidacy. The decision by Meta and similar actions earlier by other social media platforms underscore the significance of Trump's voice in the political arena, particularly in contrast to President Biden's current performance and public perception.

As Trump prepares to face off against Biden, the restoration of his social media presence could play a pivotal role in shaping the election narrative.

Musk's donation: What does it indicate?

On 12 July, Forbes reported that Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has donated a substantial sum to a pro-Trump super PAC known as America PAC.

This marks Musk's most significant political move to date and highlights his increasing involvement in US politics.

Some analysts forecast that Musk will be his advisor if Trump stages a comeback to the White House.

Trump was also banned from Twitter, now called X, in 2021 following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots.

But, billionaire Elon Musk restored Trump's account on X, shortly after buying the company in 2022. However, the former president has only posted once since then.

Are major platforms softening their attitude towards Trump?

The reinstatement of Trump's accounts on multiple platforms, including Meta, Twitter, and YouTube, indicates a trend towards a more open attitude.

This shift suggests that social media companies are striving to balance their content policies with the need to support free political discourse, particularly during an election season.

While this does not necessarily imply a shift in support away from Biden, it highlights the platforms' efforts to maintain neutrality and avoid accusations of political bias, the analysts said.