Meet Willow, the Bidens' new, very presidential-looking cat

Biden, a community college professor, named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she sits in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she sits in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS

The Biden administration announced Friday that the first family has adopted a two-year-old, gray-and-white-striped feline named Willow to the White House.

Biden, a community college professor, named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

"A farm cat from Pennsylvania, Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," LaRosa said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."

Dr. Biden had said in April that the family had a female cat "waiting in the wings."

The green-eyed, short-haired tabby cat was settling in well at the White House with "her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore," LaRosa said.

Last month, the Bidens welcomed Commander, a 4-month-old purebred German shepherd puppy. In June, the Bidens' eldest dog, Champ, died. Meanwhile, Major, whom they adopted from an animal shelter in 2018, was rehomed after struggling to adapt to the busy White House environment.

