Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental

USA

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Ivana Trump smiles at her belated birthday party at the Pangaea Soleil club during the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Ivana Trump smiles at her belated birthday party at the Pangaea Soleil club during the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Ivana Trump, former US President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said Friday.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected.

"The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso. Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," OCME said in a statement.

Ivana was the mother of the former president's three oldest children and helped him build some of his signature buildings, including Trump Tower. She was 73 at the time of her death.
The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Ivana Trump / Donald Trump / death

Comments

