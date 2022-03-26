Man and two ISIS-sympathizing teens allegedly plotted a ‘spring break’ Chicago mosque attack

USA

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 05:38 pm

Related News

Man and two ISIS-sympathizing teens allegedly plotted a ‘spring break’ Chicago mosque attack

The teenager in Chicago allegedly told the FBI that the plan was to “enter the Shia mosque and separate the adults from the children, then murder the adults” all in the name of ISIS

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 05:38 pm
The FBI foiled an alleged plot to attack a Chicago-area houses of worship, according to recently unsealed documents. FBI
The FBI foiled an alleged plot to attack a Chicago-area houses of worship, according to recently unsealed documents. FBI

A man and two ISIS-sympathizing teens plotted to shoot up and firebomb a Chicago-area Shia mosque during "spring break," according to federal court documents that were unsealed Friday.

The murderous plot was uncovered by the FBI in February, when they served search warrants on a 15-year-old in Chicago, a 17-year-old in Kentucky and 18-year-old Xavier Pelkey's Waterville, Maine, apartment, according to the FBI declaration unsealed Friday. 

The FBI said Xavier Pelkey of Waterville, Maine, and the two teens — one from the Chicago area and one from Kentucky — communicated through Instagram and other chat platforms with plans to meet in Chicago during "spring break." reports NBC News.

The teenager in Chicago allegedly told the FBI that the plan was to "enter the Shia mosque and separate the adults from the children, then murder the adults" all in the name of ISIS, according to a court filing.

"If they had not encountered law enforcement at that point, they would continue on to another Shia mosque or Jewish synagogue and execute the same plan. They did not have a plan to escape but rather their plan ended with them being shot by law enforcement," the FBI said in its filing.

The FBI conducted search warrants in February at the teenagers' houses in Chicago and in Kentucky.

During those raids, "agents from Chicago FBI seized multiple firearms, including a Remington pump shotgun, swords, knives, a bow and arrows, multiple homemade ISIS flags, and multiple electronic devices from Juvenile #1's residence," according to the FBI.

When agents searched Pelkey's home in February they allegedly found several hand-painted ISIS flags and three homemade explosives that used fireworks and also allegedly had shrapnel.

When an FBI bomb technician broke apart the devices to inspect them "he found that staples, pins and thumb tacks had been inserted among the device components," according to court papers.

Pelkey has been charged with being in possession of a destructive device that was not properly registered to him.

The details of the alleged plot and some of the images were made public on Friday after investigators had originally requested some of the documents be held under seal while they continued their investigation.

A judge ordered Pelkey held in custody pending trial.

Court papers included photos that allegedly showed hand painted ISIS signs in Pelkey's home as well as the alleged explosive devices.

Pelkey's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

ISIS identifies with Sunni extremists and has long sought to commit genocide against Shiite Muslims, among others.

Top News / World+Biz

ISIS / ISIS attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

6h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

1h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

3h | Videos
The way Bangladesh was named

The way Bangladesh was named

3h | Videos
A Money Museum at the security printing corp

A Money Museum at the security printing corp

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The economic burden of air pollution

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market