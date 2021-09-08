Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes Mexico, no reports of serious damage

USA

Reuters
08 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 09:06 am

People react during a quake in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People react during a quake in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing rock falls and damaging buildings, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said a 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles northeast of the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero.

The quake shook the hillsides around Acapulco, downing trees and pitching large boulders onto the road.

Hector Astudillo, the governor of Guerrero state, which is home to Acapulco, also said there were currently no reports of serious damage.

Acapulco is roughly 230 miles (375 km) from Mexico City.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also said there were no immediate reports of major damage in the capital.

In the Roma Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, lights went off and scared residents rushed out, some wearing little more than pajamas, a Reuters witness said. Residents hurdled together in the rain, holding young children or pets, too worried to return to their homes in the dark.

"It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident.

The USGS said the quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4, was very shallow, only 7.8 miles (12.5 km) below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.

 

