Louisiana death toll from Hurricane Ida rises to 26

USA

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 11:04 am

Related News

Louisiana death toll from Hurricane Ida rises to 26

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 11:04 am
New Orleans lost power this weekend as Hurricane Ida put all of the transmission lines that feed the city out of action. Photo: Reuters
New Orleans lost power this weekend as Hurricane Ida put all of the transmission lines that feed the city out of action. Photo: Reuters

Louisiana's death toll from Hurricane Ida rose to 26 on Wednesday after health officials reported 11 additional deaths in New Orleans.

Of those deaths, eight were males and three were females, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The causes of the additional deaths ranged from excessive heat during an extended power outage to carbon monoxide poisoning, the department said, with excessive heat being responsible for nine of those fatalities.

The 11 deaths occurred or were reported to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, the department said.

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the US Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana more than a week ago before moving northeast and causing intense flooding that killed dozens.

The hurricane had led to widespread power outages earlier this month, with over a million people being left in the dark in Louisiana. As of late Wednesday, over 270,000 people in the state still faced power outages, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday toured sites of deadly floods in the Northeast and said Hurricane Ida demonstrated the ravages of climate change as he pressed for investments to boost infrastructure and fight global warming. read more

Biden noted that wildfires, hurricanes and floods were hitting every part of the United States, with more than 100 million Americans affected this summer alone. The storms will only be getting worse, he said.

The president visited Louisiana last week, promising federal aid and urging national unity.

Energy companies were also struggling to restart production more than a week after Ida made landfall. As of Tuesday, energy companies had 79% of US Gulf of Mexico crude oil production still shut, or 1.44 million barrels per day, following Hurricane Ida.

World+Biz

IDa / Hurricane Ida / USA / lousiana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates