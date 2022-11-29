Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion

USA

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:24 am
Leon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, was sued on Monday by a woman who said he raped her two decades ago in the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion.

Cheri Pierson said she had been a cash-strapped single mother who had already given Epstein five massages for $300 each, when the financier arranged in the spring of 2002 for her to massage Black for $300.

She said Black, who was eight inches taller and weighed more than twice as much, without her consent physically overwhelmed her and caused "excruciating pain" in their encounter on the third floor of Epstein's home.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Black, called Pierson's lawsuit "categorically false and part of a scheme to extort money from Mr. Black by threatening to destroy his reputation.... We intend to defeat these baseless claims."

Pierson's lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan seeks unspecified damages from Black for sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and from Epstein's estate for negligence.

Her law firm Wigdor LLP also represents Guzel Ganieva, a former Russian model who in June 2021 sued Black for defamation, saying he falsely claimed she tried to extort him after accusing him of rape.

In a 19 Nov letter to the Wigdor firm, Estrich said: "Mr. Black never sexually assaulted anyone anywhere at any time." She also said Black may bring defamation claims or seek sanctions if Pierson sued.

Lawyers for Epstein's estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Black is worth $9 billion according to Forbes magazine.

Pierson sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a new law giving sexual assault victims a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers, even if the misconduct occurred long ago and statutes of limitations have expired.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His former associate Ghislaine Maxwell is appealing her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for enabling Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

Pierson said Epstein had introduced her to Black, describing him as someone who could "help" her, implying financial help.

She said that after the alleged rape, Black began calling her, saying he "wanted to talk" and felt "bad."

Pierson said they met at a bar in the St. Regis Hotel where Black gave her $5,000, ostensibly to reduce her credit card debt.

She said he called later and said "I want to see you," and she refused.

World+Biz

Leon Black / Jeffrey Epstein / Rape case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

12m | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

42m | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

21h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

11h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

12h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

12h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill