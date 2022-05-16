At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in shooting at a Texas flea market

16 May, 2022, 12:50 pm
A shooting at a flea market in Harris County, Texas, Sunday left multiple people injured and at least two dead, according to a tweet from the sheriff.

The "shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, reports the CNN.

"For now, it appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders injured as far as we know," the sheriff said.

"At least 2 pistols recovered, multiple shots fired."

At least three other people have been transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown, according to Gonzalez.

It was a busy Sunday with "thousands of patrons" visiting the flea market when the shooting occurred, he added. 

The flea market is located around 12 miles north of downtown Houston.

