Kamala Harris won't address supporters on election night

USA

Bloomberg
06 November, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:53 pm

Related News

Kamala Harris won't address supporters on election night

Bloomberg
06 November, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:53 pm
Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, November 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, November 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kamala Harris will not speak at Howard University tonight but will address her supporters and "the nation" on Wednesday morning, her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told supporters gathered at the vice-president's alma mater.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice is spoken," he said.

"She will be back here tomorrow to address not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters but to address the nation," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

US Election 2024 / Kamala Harris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

11m | Videos
US election: Trump is the next president

US election: Trump is the next president

36m | Videos
Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

1h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

3h | Videos