Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

USA

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

The arrest reportedly occurred Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 08:54 pm
Justin Timberlake. Photo: Collected
Justin Timberlake. Photo: Collected

Famous singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while drunk in the Hamptons, Long Island, New York.

The arrest reportedly occurred Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York, says Yahoo Entertainment.

Timberlake is expected to appear in court today. ABC News cited local law enforcement officials as the source of the news.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sag Harbor is a village located next to the Hamptons at the Eastern end of Long Island. The seaside village is a popular destination for nightlife and vacationers.

The singer has two big shows in New York City next week: He plays Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Justin Timberlake / drunk driving charge / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

22m | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

2h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

2h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

1d | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

1d | Videos