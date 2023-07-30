Judge throws out Trump defamation lawsuit against CNN

USA

BSS/AFP
30 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 08:55 am

Related News

Judge throws out Trump defamation lawsuit against CNN

BSS/AFP
30 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files
Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

A federal judge has dismissed a $475 million defamation lawsuit that Donald Trump filed against CNN for describing his claim that the 2020 election was stolen as the "Big Lie."

Trump, in the suit filed in a US District Court in Florida in October, had alleged that the use of the phrase by the cable television news network associated the former US president with tactics used by Adolf Hitler.

US District Court Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, tossed out the suit on Friday.

"There is no question that the statements made by CNN meet the publication requirement for defamation under Florida law," Singhal said in his ruling.

"The next question is whether the statements were false statements of fact," the judge said. "This is where Trump's defamation claims fail.

"The complained of statements are opinion, not factually false statements, and therefore are not actionable," Singhal said. "CNN's statements, while repugnant, were not, as a matter of law, defamatory.

"The case will, therefore, be dismissed."

In his defamation complaint, Trump said the network's use of the phrase the "Big Lie" was a "deliberate effort by CNN to propagate to its audience an association between the plaintiff and one of the most repugnant figures in modern history."

Trump had a caustic relationship with CNN and other major news outlets like The New York Times during his White House term, branding them "fake news" and repeatedly raging against them on social media.

The twice-impeached Trump, who has continued to insist falsely that he won the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden, is to go on trial in Florida in May on charges of mishandling top secret government documents.

Trump is also facing dozens of felony charges in a case involving hush money payments to a porn star in New York and is bracing for indictment in separate state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

World+Biz

CNN / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

13h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

17h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

19h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

19h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon