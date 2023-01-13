Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million penalty for tax fraud

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.6 million criminal penalty, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

The penalty was the maximum the judge could have imposed.