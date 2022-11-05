Joe Biden slams Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter

USA

Hindustan Times
05 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 01:39 pm

Related News

Joe Biden slams Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter

Hindustan Times
05 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 01:39 pm
U.S. President Biden speaks to reporters while departing at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. President Biden speaks to reporters while departing at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago

United States President Joe Biden has criticised Elon Musk's decision to acquire Twitter, by saying that the world's richest person bought an outfit that sends and spews lies across the world.

"Now what are we all worried about? Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world," Biden said during a fundraiser event in Chicago on Friday, news agency Bloomberg reported.

"There are no editors anymore," Biden said, adding "how do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for a massive $44 billion earlier this month. The chief executive officer (CEO) of Tesla and SpaceX had said he acquired the social media giant because it was important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences," Musk tweeted a day before he acquired Twitter.

Shortly after the acquisition, some users began conspiracy theories recirculating including the Covid pandemic and the 2020 United States Presidential election in an attempt to test Twitter's policies on misinformation were still being enforced.

Musk himself became a victim of fake news after he tweeted a conspiracy theory about the attack on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi.

World+Biz

Twitter / Joe Biden / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

6h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

1h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

1h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

18h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?