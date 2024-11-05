'It's ours to lose’: Trump during final rounds

On the eve of the US election at Donald Trump's Raleigh event, he pledged to fight and win.

Addressing the audience, he said, "This is the end of the journey but a new one is starting. It's ours to lose."

"If we get everybody out and vote there's not a thing they can do," reports Reuters.

"You're patriots. You built this country. You built this country. But I'd like to begin by asking a very simple question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

"One of the first calls I'm going to make is to Mexico: 'You stop letting people come in through our border.'"

"If they don't stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I'm going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send into the United States of America."

"The day I take office the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins."

"I won't be doing this any more after today ... Just thinking as I'm going through this, this will be our final moment. But ... the more exciting moment is going to begin."

"Together we will fight, fight, fight and win, win, win."

Trump campaign: 'We feel very good about where things are'

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters at Trump's Raleigh event that the Trump campaign feels confident, reports Reuters.

"The real issue is how hard are Democrats going to fight President Trump's win and I would ask them are they going to accept the election results," he said.

"We will declare victory when we are confident that we have the 270 electoral votes that we need ... The numbers show that President Trump is going to win this race. We feel very good about where things are."

Earlier, Donald Trump asked supporters in North Carolina whether he should be "allowed to hit" former First Lady Michelle Obama after she criticized him last week.

"Michelle hit me. I was so nice to her, out of respect. I was so nice," he said at a rally in Raleigh. "She hit me the other day. I was going to say to my people, 'Am I allowed to hit her now?' They said, 'Take it easy, sir.'"

"What do the ladies of North Carolina think? Hit back or just relax?" he asked the crowd.

"You say hit back. I'd actually love to hit back, but we'll hold it a little while."

Trump was clearly not raising the prospect of physical violence but instead describing a debate within his campaign whether to respond after Obama, the wife of former Democratic President Barack Obama, derided Trump's "gross incompetence" at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Oct. 26.

Still, his choice of words was notable.

He created a stir last week when he said former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican critic, should have "guns pointed at her face", prompting the Democratic attorney general of Arizona to investigate whether that amounted to a death threat.

Trump has referred to Harris as "low IQ" and "stupid" on the campaign trail as well.