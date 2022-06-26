ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer

USA

Reuters
26 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 09:39 am

ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer

Reuters
26 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 09:39 am
A Spirit Airlines Airbuys A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O&#039;Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 2, 2014.REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
A Spirit Airlines Airbuys A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 2, 2014.REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has urged shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc to vote for a proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

"On balance, support for the merger with Frontier on the revised terms is warranted," the proxy advisory firm said in a report published late Friday and made public on Saturday.

Spirit is the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp.

The proxy advisory firm last month asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier's offer, saying JetBlue's competing offer of $30 a share is superior from a financial standpoint.

Earlier this month, New York-based JetBlue sweetened its offer for Spirit by $2 to $33.50 per share in cash.

Spirit Airlines on Friday said that Frontier raised its cash offer by $2 per share to buy the airline and urged its shareholders to back a merger deal with Frontier at a meeting next week.

Spirit shareholders are due to vote on the merger deal with Frontier on 30 June.

ISS also said the current offer from Frontier appears preferable as it matches the $2.00 increase in JetBlue's offer price and also provides a higher prepayment of $2.22 per share compared to $1.50 per share from JetBlue.

Denver-based Frontier also increased its reverse termination fee to Spirit by $100 million to $350 million.

Florida-based Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue's offer, saying it has a low likelihood of winning approval from
US regulators.

However, JetBlue has been persistent and said it continued to believe its proposal was superior to Frontier's adding that it will "more thoroughly" review and assess the revised terms of Frontier's proposal.

World+Biz / Aviation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

14h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

14h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

14h | Videos
Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

14h | Videos
Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj