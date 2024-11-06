Israel PM, France's Macron, Russia and other world leaders congratulate Trump for 'historic comeback'

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles accompanied by Melania Trump, after speaking following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Global reactions began pouring in today (6 November) after Fox News projected Republican Donald Trump as the winner of Pennsylvania, effectively ending Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' path to the US presidency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump's projected return to the White House, calling it a "historic" comeback

Netanyahu shared his congratulations on X, saying, "Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his congratulations, stating, "Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev commented that Trump's victory could spell trouble for Ukraine, though he expressed uncertainty over how much Trump could reduce U.S. financial support for the war.

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected his win over Democrat Kamala Harris, marking a remarkable political comeback four years after leaving office.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump announced early Wednesday to an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

He stood alongside his vice presidential pick, Senator JD Vance, as well as Republican leaders and members of his family.

Trump also took time to commend Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who contributed approximately $120 million to support his campaign. Trump has indicated he plans to appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.