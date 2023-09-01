Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen in Baghdad

Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

An Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing US citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year, two legal sources said.

Troell was killed during a botched attempt to kidnap him in November, police said at the time.

"The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime," one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell's murder, the source added.

Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shi'ite Muslim militia.

The US Department of State on Thursday said it welcomed the convictions.

"It is critical that all those responsible for the brutal, premeditated assassination of Mr. Troell face justice and accountability," department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.