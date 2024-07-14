International support for Trump pours in after Pennsylvania rally shooting

USA

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 08:32 am

Related News

International support for Trump pours in after Pennsylvania rally shooting

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 08:32 am
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In the wake of the attack on Trump during his campaign rally, international leaders are sending messages of support on social media, says CNN.

  • Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya: "Violence generates more violence. I am sorry for what is happening in the United States electoral process. My solidarity with @realDonaldTrump."
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: "My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours." 
  • The UK prime minister's office: "We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time."
  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery."
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles: "Shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump, which I strongly condemn. Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives."
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / Politics

Donald Trump / Pennsylvania Rally / Shots fired

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

23h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

11h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

10h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

11h | Videos
Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

10h | Videos