International support for Trump pours in after Pennsylvania rally shooting

In the wake of the attack on Trump during his campaign rally, international leaders are sending messages of support on social media, says CNN.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya: "Violence generates more violence. I am sorry for what is happening in the United States electoral process. My solidarity with @realDonaldTrump."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: "My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours."

The UK prime minister's office: "We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles: "Shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump, which I strongly condemn. Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives."