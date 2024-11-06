How US presidential election results are shaping up

Here is an interactive map of how the United States presidential election results are shaping up on 5 November.

Good morning. For those joining us late for our US election coverage, the votes are coming in with neither Trump or Harris flipping previously democratic or republican states.

Harris takes California, Washington, NY, NJ and Colorado while Trump has won Texas, Florida, Idaho, Ohio, Alabama, Iowa.

Live updates below:

10:57 - Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar cruise to re-election victory

Michigan's Tlaib and Minnesota's Omar made history when they assumed office in 2019, becoming the first Muslim women to serve in the US House of Representatives

Tlaib is also the first Palestinian American to serve in the chamber, and Omar the first Somali American.

All 435 House seats are up for election. So far, results have only come in for 293 of those races, meaning clarity on which party will control the chamber is still far off.

Source: Al Jazeera

10:46 - Which states have so far been called for Harris?

These are the places so far the AP has projected the Democrat to win:

California

Connecticut

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

1st Congressional District in Maine

Maryland

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Source: Al Jazeera

10:40 - Which states have so far been called for Trump?

These are the places so far the AP has projected the Republican to win:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

3rd Congressional District in Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Ohio

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

Source: Al Jazeera

10:27 - North Carolina represents first swing state to go to Trump

The Associated Press has called North Carolina for Trump, dashing Democrats's hopes of turning the Republican-leaning state blue.

The state, with its 16 Electoral votes, had only gone to Democrats twice since 1968: In 1976 and 2008.

Still, Democratic shifts within the state, as well as its large, politically engaged Black population, had strategists believing it could be ripe for the taking.

Trump's projected victory means only six swing states remain: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Pennsylvania is considered the most significant, and the key to any path to victory for Harris.

Source: Al Jazeera

10:18 - Harris wins Oregon

Vice President Kamala Harris will win Oregon, CNN projects.

There are eight electoral votes at stake in Oregon. It takes at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election.\

Source: CNN

10:08 - Democrat Adam Schiff wins California

Democrat Adam Schiff has won California's Senate seat, succeeding the late Dianne Feinstein, who served in the position for over three decades until her death in 2023. Schiff defeated Republican candidate and former baseball star Steve Garvey.

Previously a Los Angeles-area Congressman, Schiff led the House's 2020 impeachment of Trump, setting up a likely clash if Trump is reelected -- particularly over Schiff's progressive stances from voting rights to climate policy.

Source: Bloomberg

10:08

Harris Wins Oregon: Networks

Source: Bloomberg

10:07

Donald Trump has an "insurmountable lead" in Georgia, based on the outstanding votes remaining, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a 10:30 pm press conference.

Source: Bloomberg

10:06 - Election momentum more for Trump than Harris

At this point in the day, the momentum appears to be on Trump's side.

The Harris campaign maintains that it is still too early to tell who will win, according to a memo to campaign staff obtained by Bloomberg News.

The memo insists that the "blue wall" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania continue to be the campaign's clearest path to victory, and touts an overperformance in turnout expectations in Philadelphia and an overperformance in early vote expectations in Bucks County. The memo also warns that Detroit won't be reported until roughly midnight and complete results from Wisconsin won't trickle in until early Wednesday morning.

Source: Bloomberg

9:15

Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday won four more states up for grabs in the US presidential election, including key Rust Belt prize Ohio, while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris was projected to win in Colorado, US networks said.

Other states won by Trump are Kansas, Montana and Utah. So far, the key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have yet to be called.

Source: AFP

08:35

Trump takes Texas + 3 states, Harris wins Delaware: US networks

Republican Donald Trump has claimed four more states in the US presidential election, including Texas, while Democrat Kamala Harris has won in Delaware, US networks projected Tuesday.

Trump also won in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, US media said.

Many of the key battleground states in the US election have yet to be called.

Source: AFP

08:34

Florida ballot initiative to extend abortion rights fails: US media

Voters in the US state of Florida cast their ballots Tuesday against a measure that would have overturned the state's ban on abortion after six weeks and allowed the procedure until foetal viability, media reported.

The ballot initiative, which US networks ABC and NBC said had failed, was held alongside the presidential election. It had required at least 60 percent of votes cast in order to pass, a high hurdle to clear in the conservative southeastern state.

Trump, Harris notch first statewide wins as polls close in US presidential race

Republican Donald Trump won eight states in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election while Democrat Kamala Harris captured three states and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, but the outcome of the race remained uncertain with critical battleground states unlikely to be called for hours or even days.

The early results were as anticipated, with the contest expected to come down to seven swing states: Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Opinion polls showed the rivals neck and neck in all seven going into Election Day.

As of 8 pm ET (0100 GMT on Wednesday), polls had closed in 25 states.

Trump had 90 electoral votes after winning Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee; Harris had gained 27 electoral votes from Vermont, Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. A candidate needs a total of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to claim the presidency.

Source: Reuters