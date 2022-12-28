Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive US stocks in 2023

USA

Reuters
28 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive US stocks in 2023

Reuters
28 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 04:12 pm
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the closing bell of the trading session in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the closing bell of the trading session in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.

The S&P 500 .SPX is down nearly 20% year-to-date with only a few trading days left in 2022, on pace for its biggest calendar-year drop since 2008. The carnage has been even more severe for the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC, which had tumbled by nearly 34% so far for the year.

High-profile casualties include the once-soaring shares of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, which have slumped around 50% this year, while those of Tesla Inc TSLA.O are down some 70% and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O shares have lost about 65%. Meanwhile, energy stocks .SPNY have bucked the trend by posting eye-popping gains.

Inflation, and the Fed's degree of aggressiveness in trying to contain it, will likely remain a critical factor driving equity performance as 2023 gets under way. But investors will also be watching for fallout from higher interest rates, including how tighter monetary policy ripples through the economy and whether it makes other assets more competitive with stocks.

Here is a look at some of the big themes for the US stock market in 2023.

RECESSION OR SOFT LANDING?

Perhaps the biggest question that will sway stocks as the new year begins is whether the economy is headed for a recession, as many investors are expecting.

If a recession starts next year, stocks could be set for another slide: A bear market has never bottomed before the beginning of a recession, historic data showed.

Recessions tend to hit stocks hard, with the S&P 500 falling an average of 29% during recessions since World War Two, according to Truist Advisory Services. Those declines, however, have usually been followed by a strong rebound.

PROFITS AT RISK?

Investors are also concerned that corporate earnings estimates may not have fully factored in a potential slowdown, leaving more downside for stocks.

Consensus analyst estimates project S&P 500 earnings to rise 4.4% in 2023, according to Refinitiv IBES. Yet earnings fall by an average annual rate of 24% during recessions, according to Ned Davis Research.

GOODBYE, TINA?

The Fed's rate hikes have pushed up bond yields and created competition for equities, flying in the face of the low-yield environment that predominated for more than a decade and gave rise to the acronym "TINA," or "there is no alternative" to stocks.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) - also known as real yields because they strip out projected inflation - recently stood at around 1.5%, after hitting their highest level in over a decade in October.

Still, some investors have noted that stocks fared well in past periods when yields were even higher.

CAN VALUE VAULT AHEAD?

In the past year, value stocks - commonly defined as those trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or price-to-earnings - held up better than tech and other growth shares, reversing trends that had been in place for much of the past decade.

With higher yields and doubts about profit growth standing to pressure tech and growth stocks, the question is whether value - which is more heavily represented by financial, energy and defensive groups - could be poised for another year of outperformance.

DOLLAR MAKING A DENT

The dollar's surge against other currencies this year hurt the earnings of many US companies, making it more expensive for multinationals to convert their earnings back into their home currency.

The greenback has pared some of those gains in recent weeks and a continued reversal would depend in part on investor perceptions of how hawkish the Fed will be relative to other global central banks.

 

World+Biz / Global Economy

US stock / Recession / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

7h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

5h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

8h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

US storm: Blizzard in Buffalo, NY, Dozens dead

US storm: Blizzard in Buffalo, NY, Dozens dead

2h | TBS World
Rules and Restrictions of Metro Rail

Rules and Restrictions of Metro Rail

3h | TBS Stories
3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

6h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction