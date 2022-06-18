‘I’m good’: Biden falls off bike on morning ride with first lady

USA

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

‘I’m good’: Biden falls off bike on morning ride with first lady

The president was near the end of a bike ride with the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, near Rehoboth Beach where the couple are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:48 pm
US President Joe Biden was biking with First Lady Jill Biden near their vacation home.
US President Joe Biden was biking with First Lady Jill Biden near their vacation home.

USA president Joe Biden fell off a bicycle near his Delaware beach home Saturday morning, moments after greeting reporters with a wave and a cheery "Good morning!"

The president was near the end of a bike ride with the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, near Rehoboth Beach where the couple are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I'm good."

The 79-year-old president, flanked by Secret Service agents, was travelling at some speed toward a turn, before he braked to speak to speak to a crowd wishing him "Happy Father's Day" and tipped over.

Dr Jill Biden had already made the turn and missed her husband's fall. Biden's unexpected dismount came after he stopped and was unable to release his bike shoes from the toe cages on the pedals.

Asked if he was OK, Biden responded: ﻿"I'm good." Asked what caused the fall, Biden said the "toe cages" on his bike got caught.

He briefly engaged engaged with reporters. Asked if he is satisfied with progress on gun legislation, Biden said: "In Delaware, I am. Did you see what they did in Delaware? Passed an assaults weapons ban. They did what I did years ago. But I am happy with the progress."

Biden, wearing bright blue shoes, grey T-shirt, navy shorts and a white helmet, got back on his bike. "Alright guys, see you," he said. ﻿

 

Top News / World+Biz

USA president Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

2h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

13h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

10h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 countries to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

3 countries to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

1h | Videos
Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

2h | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

2h | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani