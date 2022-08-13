Idaho top court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 09:10 am
Idaho top court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 09:12 am
The Idaho State Capitol building is seen in Boise, Idaho, US, October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
The Idaho State Capitol building is seen in Boise, Idaho, US, October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Idaho's top court on Friday refused to stop a Republican-backed state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v Wade that had recognized a constitutional right to the procedure.

In a 3-2 ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a bid by a Planned Parenthood affiliate to prevent a ban from taking effect on August 25 that the abortion provider argued would violate Idahoans' privacy and equal protection rights under the state's constitution. The measure allows for abortions only in cases of rape, incest or to prevent a pregnant woman's death.

The court also lifted an earlier order that it issued in April blocking a separate Idaho law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy enforced through private lawsuits by citizens, allowing it to take effect immediately.

Justice Robyn Brody, writing for the court, said given the US Supreme Court's June decision, Planned Parenthood was not entitled to the "drastic" relief it sought, noting that abortion was illegal in Idaho before the Roe decision.

"Moreover, what Petitioners are asking this Court to ultimately do is to declare a right to abortion under the Idaho Constitution when - on its face - there is none," Brody added.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement called the ruling "horrific and cruel."

Idaho state officials did not respond to requests for comment.

About half of the US states have or are expected to seek to ban or curtail abortions following the conservative-majority US Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which legalized the procedure nationwide.

Those states include Idaho, which like 12 others adopted "trigger" laws banning abortion upon such a decision. Louisiana's top court earlier on Friday rejected an appeal by abortion rights supporters seeking to block a similar ban.

The Idaho court did not decide on the merits of Planned Parenthood's challenge to the ban and instead said it would hear arguments on September 29.

Justice John Stegner in a dissenting opinion said the court should have proceeded more cautiously and blocked the ban in the interim, saying that "never in our nation's history has a fundamental right once granted to her citizens been revoked."

The US Justice Department on August 2 separately sued in a bid to block the Idaho ban, saying it conflicts with a federal law requiring hospitals to provide abortion in medical emergencies if necessary. That lawsuit, to be argued on August 22, was the first action by the federal government challenging state abortion laws after Roe was reversed.
 

Comments

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

35m | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

50m | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

1h | Panorama
Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

23h | Earth

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

15h | Videos
What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

1d | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

1d | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

1d | Videos

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system