I apologize: Joe Biden on US pullout from Paris accord under Donald Trump

USA

ANI/HT
12 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 12:21 pm

Related News

I apologize: Joe Biden on US pullout from Paris accord under Donald Trump

ANI/HT
12 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 12:21 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about lowering costs for American families during a visit to the East Portland Community Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about lowering costs for American families during a visit to the East Portland Community Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden on Friday riding on the Inflation Reduction Act and other measures, affirmed that the US was ready to take back the leadership of fighting a warming planet.

While addressing the United Nations COP27 summit, Biden said as quoted by CNN, "My friends, I came to the presidency determined to make ... transformational changes that are needed, that America needs to make and we have to do for the rest of the world, to overcome decades of opposition and obstacles of progress on this issue alone, to reestablish the United States as a trustworthy and committee global leader on climate. As I stand here before you, we've taken enormous strides to achieve that".

During his speech, Biden apologized for the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord under former President Donald Trump.

"We immediately rejoined the Paris Agreement. We convened major climate summits and reestablished, I apologize we ever pulled out of the agreement," he said.

While addressing the conference, Biden said that the US will be meeting its emission targets by 2030.

"Today, finally, thanks to the actions we've taken, I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence: The United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," Biden said as quoted by The Hill.

Among the reasons to shift away from fossil fuels, Biden also called Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels. True energy security means every nation ... benefiting from [a] clean, diversified energy future," Biden said as quoted by CNN.

Biden also stressed upon the fact that other nations must also step up to the challenge to 'permanently bend the emission curve' as a duty and responsibility of global leadership.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet," Biden added.

Earlier this summer, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included around $370 billion in clean energy incentives meant to slash the use of harmful greenhouse gases.

It represents the biggest effort by a US Congress to date to take action on the issue, The Hill reported.

The legislation was approved by the Democrats through a budget process that prevented a GOP filibuster in the Senate. However, no Republican voted for the measure.

Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, according to a White House statement.

Biden congratulated President El-Sisi on hosting COP 27, and both leaders emphasized their mutual commitment to the multifaceted US-Egypt strategic partnership.

According to the statement, "President Biden expressed the United States' solidarity with Egypt in the face of the global economic and food security challenges caused by Russia's war on Ukraine, as well as his support for Egypt's water rights."

Action is a "responsibility of global leadership," Biden said. "Countries that are in a position to help should be supporting developing countries so they can make decisive climate decisions, facilitating their energy transitions, building a path to prosperity compatible with our climate imperative."

 

World+Biz

Joe Biden / Donald Trump / Paris Climate Accord

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

13h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

15h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

3h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

4h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram