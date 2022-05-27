Husband of teacher killed in Texas school dies in wake of massacre

USA

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school dies in wake of massacre

Joe Garcia died after returning home from delivering flowers to a memorial for Irma Garcia

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Joe Garcia and his wife, Irma Garcia. Photo: Collected
Joe Garcia and his wife, Irma Garcia. Photo: Collected

The husband of a fourth grade teacher killed in this week's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school has died from a heart attack, family members told the New York Times.

Joe Garcia was preparing for the funeral of Irma Garcia, his high school sweetheart and wife of 24 years, when he collapsed and died on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

The two leave behind four children, according to the report.

Irma Garcia, 46, was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, along with 19 children. Relatives briefed by authorities said Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles died trying to protect their students.

NBC News also reported on the death of Joe Garcia citing son Christian Garcia and a nephew, John Martinez.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i (sic) truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling," wrote Martinez on his Twitter account, using the Spanish word for "aunt" and requesting prayers for the family.

"God have mercy on us, this isn't easy."

Joe Garcia died after returning home from delivering flowers to a memorial for Irma Garcia, Martinez told NBC.

World+Biz

Uvalde / Mass shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

1h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

1h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

2h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

2h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

4h | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

15h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide