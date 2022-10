Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.Wilfredo Lee / AP

The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian now stands at 23, the southern US state's Department of Law Enforcement said Friday.

Many of the fatalities from the monster storm were from drowning, the department said in a release sent to AFP.

News outlets quoting county officials have given even higher tolls, with CNN saying 45 fatalities have been blamed on Ian.