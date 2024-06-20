How a latest order creates row over religious freedom in US

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 12:31 pm

How a latest order creates row over religious freedom in US

A two-minute read on Louisiana’s order to display Ten Commandments in public schools

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 12:31 pm
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks during general session at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks during general session at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Louisiana has become the first US state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom, starting from 2025.

The why: New Republican Governor Jeff Landry signed the bill into a law as part of a conservative agenda. 

  • Proponents describe the commandments as "the foundational documents of our state and national government".
  • Earlier in May Louisiana became the first US state to designate two commonly used abortion pills as dangerous controlled substances.

What will the posters include:  Rather than state funds, the posters would be paid for through donations.

  • The poster should be 11 inches by 14 inches with the Ten Commandments written in "large, easily readable font". 
  • It must include a four-paragraph "context statement" describing how the Ten Commandments "were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries". 

What's Ten Commandments: When Moses had prayed to God for help, God gave him the Ten Commandments that includes:

  • "Thou shalt have no other gods before me."
  • "Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image."
  • "Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain."

Repercussions: Opponents questioned the law's constitutionality and vowed to challenge it in court. 

  • Right bodies say the law prevents students from getting an equal education and will keep children having different beliefs from feeling safe at school.
  • Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, they say.

What's about other US states: Some other US states vying for the same law.

  • Similar bills have been proposed in states including Texas, Oklahoma and Utah.
  • However, there had been numerous legal battles over the display of the Ten Commandments in public buildings.

Previous hearings: USA earlier had witnessed legal battles on displaying Ten Commandments in public places like schools, courthouses and police stations.

  • In 1980, the US Supreme Court ruled that a similar Kentucky law was unconstitutional and violated the establishment clause of the US Constitution.
  • The constitution says Congress can "make no law respecting an establishment of religion".

