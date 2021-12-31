How Ghislaine Maxwell's defence failed to distance her from Epstein

USA

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 10:44 am

Related News

How Ghislaine Maxwell's defence failed to distance her from Epstein

The evidence of their ties posed a common-sense question for the jury: "How could Maxwell not know what was going on, and if she wasn't helping Epstein, why didn't she report him or disengage?"

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 10:44 am
An undated photo shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The photo was entered into evidence by the US Attorney&#039;s Office on 7 December, 2021 during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in New York City. PHOTO: Courtesy via US Attorney&#039;s Office/Handout via REUTERS
An undated photo shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The photo was entered into evidence by the US Attorney's Office on 7 December, 2021 during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in New York City. PHOTO: Courtesy via US Attorney's Office/Handout via REUTERS

During British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's trial on sex abuse charges, her lawyers argued she was a scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein and attacked the credibility of four women who said she set them up as teenagers to have sexual encounters with the financier.

But ultimately, Maxwell's decade-long relationship with Epstein - her former boyfriend and employer - along with powerful testimony from the women who said that Maxwell was central to the abuse, doomed the defence, legal experts said.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

In Maxwell's month-long trial that ended with her conviction on Wednesday, prosecutors displayed never-before-seen photos of her and Epstein. One showed Maxwell rubbing Epstein's foot against her chest and another the pair riding a red motorbike, with Maxwell's arms around his waist.

"Those photos were just murder. If I was a juror, I'd be like, these guys were Siamese twins," said defence attorney Paul Applebaum.

Prosecutors also introduced bank records showing Epstein transferred Maxwell around $30 million over the years, arguing she was willing to do whatever it took to keep him happy and maintain her luxurious lifestyle.

"The biggest challenge for the defence was the financial, personal and long-term connection between Epstein and Maxwell," said Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School.

She said that the evidence of their ties posed a common-sense question for the jury: "How could Maxwell not know what was going on, and if she wasn't helping Epstein, why didn't she report him or disengage?"

QUESTIONED MOTIVES

To try to argue that Maxwell was not, in fact, aware of Epstein's misdeeds, the defence attacked the credibility and motives of the women who testified about her role.

Questioning the integrity of female accusers has been part of the standard defence playbook in sexual abuse cases for decades.

Federal evidence rules now restrict attorneys' ability to ask witnesses about sexual encounters unrelated to the case at hand. Maxwell's lawyers sought an exemption, and a pre-trial hearing on that topic was sealed from the public.

Ultimately, the defence steered clear of asking the women about their other sexual behaviours.

Maxwell's attorneys did cite two of the women's histories of drug abuse and argued that the memories of all four had been corrupted over the decades.

One defence witness was Elizabeth Loftus, a psychologist who said people can form "false memories."

Maxwell's attorneys also pressed the women on why they did not mention Maxwell's role during initial conversations with law enforcement, arguing they changed their stories because they thought it would help them win money from a compensation fund run by Epstein's estate.

All four women said they received awards of more than $1 million.

There are signs the jury scrutinized all four of the women's testimony closely. They asked to review transcripts of the testimony and that of other witnesses - including two of their ex-boyfriends - who corroborated key portions of their accounts.

They also requested a transcript of Loftus' testimony, suggesting they considered the defence's argument about how the women's memories could have been manipulated.

But the conviction indicates the jury believed the accounts of the two most crucial witnesses: Carolyn, and a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane. Both said they were 14 when Epstein started abusing them, and that Maxwell herself touched their bare breasts.

Carolyn said Maxwell sometimes handed her hundreds of dollars in cash after she massaged Epstein. Jane said Maxwell often arranged her travel from her Florida home to Epstein's properties in New York and New Mexico, where they had sexual encounters.

Prosecutors focused on the couple's close relationship between 1994 and 2004 to refute the defence's assertion that Maxwell was not aware of Epstein's abuse.

"When you're with someone for 11 years, you know what they like," Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said in her Dec. 20 closing argument. "Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it."

Top News / World+Biz

Ghislaine Maxwell / Jeffrey Epstein / sexual abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

56m | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

2h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

2h | Features
Three ways to cook duck this holiday season

Three ways to cook duck this holiday season

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

16h | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

16h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

17h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming