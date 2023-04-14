'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas

USA

BSS/AFP
14 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:52 am

Related News

'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas

BSS/AFP
14 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:52 am
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

 A "horrific" explosion and fire at a dairy farm in the southern US state of Texas killed about 18,000 head of cattle and injured one agricultural worker, authorities said on Thursday.

"This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history and the investigation and cleanup may take some time," Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement.

The explosion and fire ripped through the Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt in the Texas Panhandle on Monday night.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and "determined that one person was trapped inside," the Castro County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. The person was rescued and flown to a hospital in Lubbock, it said.

The cause of the explosion and fire were not immediately clear, said Miller, who described it as a "horrific event."

"Once we know the cause and the facts surrounding this tragedy, we will make sure the public is fully informed -- so tragedies like this can be avoided in the future," he said.

Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera told the CBS affiliate in Amarillo that a system to remove manure from the barns may have gotten "overheated."

He said methane may have "ignited and then spread out with the explosion and the fire," adding that a probe would have to determine the precise cause.

"Farms must do more to protect animals by adopting commonsense fire safety measures," tweeted the Animal Welfare Institute, one of the oldest animal welfare charities in the United States, referring to the Texas tragedy.

Top News / World+Biz

Texas / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

2h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

17h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

18h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

15h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner