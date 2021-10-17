Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

USA

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:43 am

Related News

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Shutdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a production backlog that led to crews working up to 14 hours a day to feed programming to streaming services

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:43 am
The adorned windows of the car belonging to script coordinator Amy Thurlow, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 871 since 2018, are pictured the day after 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike in Glendale, California, US, October 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The adorned windows of the car belonging to script coordinator Amy Thurlow, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 871 since 2018, are pictured the day after 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike in Glendale, California, US, October 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said negotiators agreed to a new three-year contract.

"This is a Hollywood ending," Matthew Loeb, president of the union, said in an emailed statement. "Our members stood firm. They're tough and united."

Shutdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a production backlog that led to crews working up to 14 hours a day to feed programming to streaming services.

The union had threatened to strike starting Monday if it was unable to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

A strike would have shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters. It would have hit a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

World+Biz

Hollywood / deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

15h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

15h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025