Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Singapore, August 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris Friday as he underwent a colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold the presidential reins in US history.

Biden, a Democrat, alerted leaders in Congress of the power transfer at 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT) and took back control at 11:35 EST, the White House said.

The president was undergoing a routine physical at the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden spoke to Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain after the procedure and was "in good spirits."

Biden's power transfer occurred while he was under anesthesia for the colonoscopy. Harris worked from her office in the West Wing of the White House during that time, Psaki said.

Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country's nearly 250-year history.

The moment, while historical, doesn't count as a woman having served as US president, said Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics, a research group.