Harris' support for Israel 'ironclad' after attack on Golan Heights

Reuters
29 July, 2024, 11:35 am
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a roundtable with Civil Society on Climate and Clean Energy at Chief of Mission Residence in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a roundtable with Civil Society on Climate and Clean Energy at Chief of Mission Residence in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS

US Vice President Kamala Harris' support for Israel's security is "ironclad," her national security adviser Phil Gordon said on Sunday, adding that she has been briefed and is closely monitoring a rocket attack on a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"The Vice President has been briefed and is closely monitoring Hezbollah's horrific attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel yesterday which killed a number of children and teenagers. She condemns this horrific attack and mourns for all those killed and wounded.

"Israel continues to face severe threats to its security, and the Vice President's support for Israel's security is ironclad," Gordon said in a statement.

Kamala Harris / Israel / Golan Heights

