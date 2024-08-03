Harris raises $310 million in July as campaign shakeup energises donors

USA

Reuters
03 August, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 10:21 am

Related News

Harris raises $310 million in July as campaign shakeup energises donors

The July figure - more than double the $138.7 million raised by Republican rival Donald Trump in the same month - brings the total money raised by Harris and Biden before her to more than $1 billion, the fastest a presidential campaign has crossed that threshold in history

Reuters
03 August, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 10:21 am
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a presidential election campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, US July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a presidential election campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, US July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo

The Harris campaign announced on Friday that it raised $310 million in July, fueled by small-dollar donations that flowed into the war chest after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The July figure - more than double the $138.7 million raised by Republican rival Donald Trump in the same month - brings the total money raised by Harris and Biden before her to more than $1 billion, the fastest a presidential campaign has crossed that threshold in history, the campaign said. 

July was set to be a disappointing month for Democrats as big-dollar donors withheld money in an effort to force Biden out of the race, but Harris's emergence as the party's presidential candidate energised voters and donors. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More than $200 million of the $310 million came in the first week following Biden's endorsement of Harris, the campaign said. 

Two-thirds of the July donations came from first-time donors and 94% of the donations were $200 or less, the campaign said. 

"This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November. The tremendous outpouring of support we've seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilised, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November," said Harris for President Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. 

The Harris campaign had $377 million in cash on hand at the end of the month, $50 million more than the Trump campaign's $327 million.

Trump's fundraising for July was 24% higher than the $111.8 million that the campaign said it raised in June.

The assassination attempt against Trump on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania was expected to spur campaign contributions to the former president. Trump's fundraising had previously surged when he was convicted in late May on felony charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

Polls showed that Trump had built a lead over Biden, including in battleground states, after Biden's disastrous debate performance on June 27, but Harris's entry to the race changed the dynamic with recent polls showing a tight contest.

World+Biz / Politics

United States (US) / US Election 2024 / Kamala Harris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

16m | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos