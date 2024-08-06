Harris picks Minnesota governor Walz as running mate
Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to the Democrat's campaign while also having notched liberal policy goals such as cannabis legalization and increasing worker protections.
Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, US media reported, as the vice president prepares to take on Republican Donald Trump in November's US election.
