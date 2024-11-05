Harris or Trump? Whoever wins the race to White House – US voters will make history. Here is how

After high-octane campaigning until Monday, the polling opened in the United States on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris pitted against former president Donald Trump for the coveted presidential post.

Whatever the results, the US Election 2024 is making a history of sorts. Mint explains how:

What if Harris Wins?

If Democrat nominee Kamala Harris wins, she will be making history as follows:

Harris, 60, would be the first female president of the US.

She would also be the first child of immigrants to become a president in the US.

Harris, whose mother, Shyama Gopalan, had migrated to the US from India, would also become the first US president of South Asian origin.

She would also be the US's first Asian-American president.

And what if Trump becomes the 47th US President?

Republican candidate Trump will create his own share of records if he defeats Kamala Harris.