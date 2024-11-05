Harris or Trump? Whoever wins the race to White House – US voters will make history. Here is how

USA

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:32 pm

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

After high-octane campaigning until Monday, the polling opened in the United States on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris pitted against former president Donald Trump for the coveted presidential post.

Whatever the results, the US Election 2024 is making a history of sorts. Mint explains how:

What if Harris Wins?

If Democrat nominee Kamala Harris wins, she will be making history as follows:

  • Harris, 60, would be the first female president of the US.
  • She would also be the first child of immigrants to become a president in the US.
  • Harris, whose mother, Shyama Gopalan, had migrated to the US from India, would also become the first US president of South Asian origin.
  • She would also be the US's first Asian-American president.

And what if Trump becomes the 47th US President?

Republican candidate Trump will create his own share of records if he defeats Kamala Harris.

  • At 78, Donald Trump will become the oldest person to assume the office of US president.
  • He will be the first US president facing criminal cases, including the one involving his alleged role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, after he lost the presidential race to Joe Biden.
  • He will be the first convicted individual to become US president for all the criminal cases that he is facing, including the famous one involving adult movie star Stormy Daniels.
  • Trump will also be the first US president to be impeached (twice) and re-elected to the office.

Comments

