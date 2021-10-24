Gun violence in US surges 30 pct last year

USA

BSS/XINHUA
24 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 10:27 am

Related News

Gun violence in US surges 30 pct last year

The researchers suggested that the psychological and economic stresses from the pandemic, alongside soaring firearm sales, could be responsible for the sharp increase

BSS/XINHUA
24 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 10:27 am
Representational Image: Pixabay
Representational Image: Pixabay

Rates of gun violence in the United States surged by almost a third during last year's Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published Thursday in Scientific Reports.

Researchers identified around 51,000 incidents of gun violence across the United States during the 13-month period of the pandemic, from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, up from nearly 39,000 during the preceding 13-month period.

The researchers suggested that the psychological and economic stresses from the pandemic, alongside soaring firearm sales, could be responsible for the sharp increase, calling on officials to be aware of the "unintended social and economic" stresses of measures like stay-at-home orders and social distancing

World+Biz

Gun Violence / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

18h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

18h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

18h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly