Goldman Sachs reviews abortion benefits ahead of potential Supreme Court ruling

USA

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 10:46 am

Related News

Goldman Sachs reviews abortion benefits ahead of potential Supreme Court ruling

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 10:46 am
The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is reviewing its policies for abortion benefits, according to a person familiar with the bank's thinking, as companies rush to offer support to their US employees if the country's top court overturns abortion rights.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is also discussing extending abortion benefits for employees to cover travel, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Goldman's plans were also first reported by Bloomberg News.

The review is being undertaken in the context of a final decision from the Supreme Court and associated state laws, the person said, adding that the bank was focusing on understanding the potential impact on healthcare choices.

The US Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday. 

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Other companies including Levi Strauss & Co and Amazon.com Inc have pledged to offer similar support to their US employees who need to travel out of states like Texas and Oklahoma that have restricted access to abortion services.

In March, Citigroup started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major US bank to make that commitment.

World+Biz

Goldman Sachs / Abortion / US Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

3h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

20h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

1h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

13h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes