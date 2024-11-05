Georgia top court won't extend ballot deadline in win for Trump

USA

Reuters
05 November, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 11:11 am

Related News

Georgia top court won't extend ballot deadline in win for Trump

Cobb County is a large and racially diverse area in Atlanta's northern suburbs. The county voted for Democrat Joe Biden over Trump by 14 percentage points in the 2020 election. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia in 2020

Reuters
05 November, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 11:11 am
A person picks up a sticker while voters head to a polling station as Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo
A person picks up a sticker while voters head to a polling station as Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo

The top court in the battleground state of Georgia ruled on Monday that Cobb County cannot extend the deadline for counting about 3,000 absentee ballots that were sent out shortly before Election Day, handing a victory to the Republican National Committee and presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Siding with the RNC, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned a judge's ruling extending the deadline until Friday in Cobb County, located in suburban Atlanta. The court decided that only absentee ballots that arrive by 7 pm ET on Tuesday (0000 GMT Wednesday) can be counted.

Civil rights groups had sued last week seeking to extend the deadline, arguing that the county violated state law by failing to promptly send out about 3,000 absentee ballots. County officials said they were overwhelmed by a surge in requests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Republican National Committee had argued that extending the deadline would violate state law.

"Election Day is Election Day - not the week after," RNC Chair Michael Whatley wrote in a post on social media.

Cobb County is a large and racially diverse area in Atlanta's northern suburbs. The county voted for Democrat Joe Biden over Trump by 14 percentage points in the 2020 election. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia in 2020.

A spokesperson for Cobb County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state high court ordered that ballots received after Election Day be separated from other ballots and set aside. Voters who did not receive an absentee ballot or did not have enough time to mail it can vote in person on Tuesday.

Georgia is one of seven closely contested states expected to decide the outcome of the race between Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

US Election 2024 / Republican National Committee (RNC) / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential Elections in the United States: How Donald Trump Can Win

Presidential Elections in the United States: How Donald Trump Can Win

22m | Videos
US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

14h | Videos
Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

14h | Videos
Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

14h | Videos