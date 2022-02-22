George Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies

USA

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:41 am

Related News

George Floyd restraint seemed 'reasonable,' ex-officer testifies

He became emotional as he recalled helping Floyd onto a stretcher and seeing Floyd's face several minutes after he fallen unresponsive beneath Lane and two other officers

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:41 am
A sculpture of George Floyd is seen during the SEEINJUSTICE art exhibition, in New York, US September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A sculpture of George Floyd is seen during the SEEINJUSTICE art exhibition, in New York, US September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Pinning George Floyd face down on a Minneapolis road in a May 2020 arrest seemed reasonable in the moment, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating the handcuffed Black man's civil rights testified on Monday.

Thomas Lane was the third of the three defendants to take the stand in his own defense at the federal trial in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, charged with denying Floyd's right to receive medical aid once in police custody.

Answering questions from his lawyer Earl Gray, Lane told the jury how he had called over the radio for an ambulance after seeing Floyd's mouth bleeding from his struggle with Lane and another officer trying to get him in the back of a police car.

He became emotional as he recalled helping Floyd onto a stretcher and seeing Floyd's face several minutes after he fallen unresponsive beneath Lane and two other officers.

"He didn't look good," Lane said, his voice beginning to waver.

World+Biz

George Floyd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

1h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

2h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

3h | Panorama
Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

18h | Amar Ekushey

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

19h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

19h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

19h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business