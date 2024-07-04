Fourth of July scorcher set for a quarter of the United States

USA

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:38 am

Related News

Fourth of July scorcher set for a quarter of the United States

Some 110 million people in 21 states across the West, the southern Plains and the Mid-Atlantic will spend their holiday under heat-related advisories and warnings

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:38 am
Local Residents walk into the water to surf at Ocean Beach during a heat wave as temperatures climbed to over 80 Fahrenheit (26.7 degrees Celsius), in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Emily Steinberger
Local Residents walk into the water to surf at Ocean Beach during a heat wave as temperatures climbed to over 80 Fahrenheit (26.7 degrees Celsius), in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Emily Steinberger

A huge swath of the United States will experience dangerously high temperatures on Wednesday - just ahead of the long Fourth of July weekend - meteorologists said, while a fast-moving California wildfire has forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Some 110 million people in 21 states across the West, the southern Plains and the Mid-Atlantic will spend their holiday under heat-related advisories and warnings. Temperatures were expected to soar well past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

"It's really hot; I don't know how else to put it," said Jacob Asherman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. "We're having excessively hot weather across a lot of the country."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The scorching weather sets in just as the country begins the Independence Day weekend, a holiday when many Americans head to the outdoors for firework displays, parades, music festivals and the like.

Portland, Oregon, where conditions are typically mild, was expected to reach 100 F (38 C) on Friday, breaking a record for the date, while in Jackson, Mississippi, known for its hot weather, the temperature was expected to reach 114 F (46 C), the service said.

When Portland native Jen Scott, a hardware store manager, was a kid, "It was a big deal if it hit 90," she said. Early July days would typically top out in the low 80s.

"But for the last few years, it's been getting extra hot. But 100 is crazy," she said. "We're not used to this."

Scott, who manages Pearl Ace Hardware in Portland, said fans and air conditioners have been flying off the shelves.

"Remember to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and make sure neighbors, relatives, pets have a cool place to spend the day," the weather service's Jackson office said on X.

In the Southwest, Phoenix was expected to hit 113 F (45 C) on Wednesday and 116 F (47 C) by Friday with little relief in sight. Last summer, Arizona's capital sizzled with a record-breaking 54 consecutive days when the temperature reached 110 F (43 C) and higher, including 31 consecutive days through July.

The brutal heat, coupled with fierce gusts of wind and low humidity in Northern California, were particularly challenging for the 500 firefighters who were battling the so-called Thompson Fire, which broke out on Tuesday morning.

The unchecked blaze, which has burned 2,000 acres (809 hectares) in Butte County and the city of Oroville, forced some 13,000 residents to flee their homes, according to fire officials and media.

Photographs and video footage from the area located about 65 miles (105 km) north of Sacramento, the state capital, showed flames ripping through structures and torching vehicles.

Smoke from the fire and other blazes burning in Northern California was drifting south into San Francisco, where 7.7 million Bay Area residents were encouraged to limit driving and not set off Fourth of July fireworks due to the low air quality.

World+Biz

USA / 4th of July

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

12h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

17h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

19h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

10h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

10h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

12h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

9h | Videos