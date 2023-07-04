Four killed in another US mass shooting, this time in Philadelphia

USA

BSS/AFP
04 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:05 am

Related News

Four killed in another US mass shooting, this time in Philadelphia

BSS/AFP
04 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, US November 8, 2018/ Reuters
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, US November 8, 2018/ Reuters

Four people were killed, and four others wounded in a mass shooting Monday night in Philadelphia in the latest chapter of America's gun violence crisis, news reports said.

Philadelphia police spokesman Miguel Torres confirmed to AFP there were multiple gunshot victims but gave no numbers or details.

The Philadelphia Enquirer, CNN and other news outlets reported that a suspect in the shooting in the eastern city's Kingsessing neighborhood had been detained.

The Enquirer said at least two juveniles were among those shot.

It said police detained a man wearing a bullet-proof vest and recovered a rifle and a handgun and additional magazines of ammunition in an alleyway.

The paper described the crime scene as sprawling, with people shot at different locations.

Over the weekend two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore.

America has now endured 339 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines these as shootings in which four people are killed or wounded.

World+Biz

Mass shooting / Philadelphia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

3h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

19h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

19h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

19h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh